Tamil actor Suriya recently extended his heartfelt support and condolences to the families of two engineering college students, Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, who tragically lost their lives while installing a birthday banner in his honour. This happened while both the students were busy celebrating the birthday of the actors, and the success of Kanguva's glimpse. Suriya reached out to the bereaved families through a video call, assuring them of his support during this difficult time. The actor assured that he will financially help the families of the deceased and offered a job as well. His words, loosely translated, were, "Please accept my condolences. I am deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened. It's truly unfair."

The incident occurred in Mopulavaripalem village of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, where the two students got electrocuted while setting up the banner. Poluri Sai, the sister of one of the deceased students, has held the college accountable for the tragic deaths, stating that the institution failed to protect and monitor the students living in the campus hostel. She expressed her frustration over the college's lack of care and protection for the students.

Watch the video here:

Exclusive : Suriya Anna Expressed His Condolences Via Video Call !! ? @Suriya_offlpic.twitter.com/zhM7lbivP2 — Suriya Stardom™ (@SuriyaStardom) July 23, 2023

Fans of Suriya are praising him for his kind heart and also for coming forward to respond after learning what has happened to his fans. Besides this, Suriya has always been part of social service and charity and has helped many students by providing fees for their education.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident, as similar tragedies have occurred in the past when fans were celebrating their favourite stars. In September 2020, three fans of actor Pawan Kalyan also lost their lives due to an electrocution accident while erecting a banner in his honour.

Such incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for proper safety measures and responsible conduct during fan celebrations. The loss of young lives in these avoidable accidents is deeply tragic and highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of fans during such events.