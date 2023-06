Suriya is one of the most celebrated actors in Kollywood. The actor who is currently working on the periodic drama Kanguva has won a National Award for Best Actor for his movie Soorarai Pottru. After being a popular name in the South industry the actor is all set for his Bollywood career. The latest reports suggest that Suriya will play a titular role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film titled Karna. The director is aiming to recreat a portion of Mahabharat with the tale of Karna. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Pushpa Allu Arjun, Sharad Kelkar for Baahubali Prabhas and more: Know the stars who brought South Indian characters to life with Hindi dubbing

Tamil superstar has shown an interest in doing the movie with director . He is keen to play the role of the character Karna who was son of the God Surya and princess Kunti. According to reports director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is in talks with Suriya for his ambitious project. The source claimed that the director has been working on his dream project for a while now. He was looking to rope an experienced character to play this intricate character. Also Read - Suriya beats Allu Arjun, Dulqueer Salmaan and more to become number 1 South Indian celebrity: IIHB report for 2023

If Pinkvilla reports are to go by Suriya is excited to be a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's epic Karna. The mythological drama is reported to be a two-part film. The filmmaker and the producer of the movie believe that the film has the potential to be a game changer in India considering that no film has been attempted on such a complex protagonist till date. The source added, “character traits warranted a great actor who can slip from one zone to the other, and who better than Suriya to do the same.” Also Read - Allu Arjun to Kajal Aggarwal: Popular South Indian actors whose kids have unique names

Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are in advance talks and reportedly things are moving in the right direction. Karna is a historical set in the Mahabharata times and Suriya will play one of the most complex characters of his career. The movie will be a pan-India project reported to release in multiple languages. If things go well then this movie will be Suriya’s first Bollywood movie and also his first collaboration with filmmaker.

On the work front, Suriya is busy shooting his upcoming project Kanguva also starring . He is said to make a cameo appearance in the remake of his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version will be headlined by and .