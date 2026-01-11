Surya Kumar Yadav takes legal action against Khushi Mukherjee for...; actress SLAPPED with defamation case of Rs….

Khushi Mukherjee makes headlines because of her controversial remarks and revelations she makes. Just recently, she issued a statement regarding Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav that created a real buzz.

Khushi Mukherjee is a social media actress who is hardly out of the news. A word, one video, and before you know it, people are discussing the same about her once again. This time, the buzz is bigger, her latest statements concerning Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav have thrown her directly into the center of a new scandal.

A couple of days back, Khushi told her that she used to be texted so much by Suryakumar Yadav in the past. Simple line. Big impact. Social media had an immediate response. Some believed her. Many didn’t. Debates started. Accusations followed. And shortly, things started to go wrong with her.

TRENDING NOW

Legal action against Khushi Mukherjee

A Rs 100 crore defamation suit is currently filed against Khushi Mukherjee in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to reports. The complaint was filed by Faizan Ansari who is said to be a citizen of Ghazipur, the hometown of Suryakumar Yadav.

In the petition, Faizan claimed that Khushi had acted with bad faith in bringing bad publicity against the cricketer by falsely claiming that he had texted. He didn’t hold back; he had even called off a strong response and had urged Ghazipur SP Dr. Iraj Raja to arrest the actress immediately. He alleged that the statement has brought grave damage to the image of Suryakumar Yadav.

There is no official response given by Khushi and Suryakumar Yadav. No clarification. No denial. Nothing yet.

So how did it all begin?

During one of the recent events with the media, Khushi was asked a question in passing about which cricketer she liked and whether or not she would date one. Her answer was blunt. She claimed that she would not date any cricketer. Then she had a little more to say. She alleged that she was pursued by a number of cricketers previously. In the process, she gave the name of Suryakumar Yadav and claimed that she would receive a lot of messages before and they communicated with each other very little now.

Khushi added that she hates link-up rumours and does not want to be affiliated with anyone. However, the harm was done. Those who follow Suryakumar Yadav were enraged. Social media was inundated with criticism.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more