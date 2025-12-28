Sushant Singh raises a late-night loud music complaint against Mumbai’s….; says ‘Is this…’

Sushant Singh, who is known for his work in Savdhaan India, raises a complaint against Mumbai's eatery for late-night loud music. Read on.

Actor and popular host Sushant Singh recently raised concerns over late-night noise at the rooftop restaurant Trove9 in Andheri, Mumbai. He also complained about this to the Mumbai police over a tweet stating that it was blaring loud music past 10 pm. Raising a question about the loud music, he asked if the loud music is legal after 10 pm at night. He also shared that the video was recorded at 10:40 pm and the sound was same even when he was tweeting the clip. Sushant Singh tweeted, “Dear @MumbaiPolice this rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music for the last few nights past 10 PM. Is this legal? This video was recorded at 10:40 PM and the noise is still on at the time of posting this tweet.”

The Mumbai police are yet to react to this matter. Other social media users shared their views on it. A user said, “This is a clear violation of noise pollution norms. 10 PM is the limit. Completely unfair to the residents living nearby. High time for some accountability!” Another wrote, “Respected sir @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Kindly look at this immediately, Loud music is a punishable offense in India. Using loudspeakers is prohibited from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.” A tweet read, “Playing loud music beyond 10 PM violates noise regulations and residents’ right to peace. The Bombay High Court in Jaago Nehru Nagar Residents Welfare Association v. Commissioner of Police (2025) has clearly prohibited such acts. Bars must comply with the law and respect neighbourhood harmony. @MumbaiPolice.” A tweet read, “Very off-key singing too, in addition to being loud. The only saving grace is that visually looks appealing.” A tweet read, “@MumbaiPolice - they don’t care, I have filed a complaint for loud noise from a construction and follower up daily but they don’t even bother to come and check. They are taken care off it luks like. Legality on laws only applies to road side vendors and poor people.”

TRENDING NOW

Sushant Singh is known for her work in movies and shows like Savdhaan India, Kaun?, Rana Naidu, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bindiya Ke Bahubali, Hate Story 2, Jeet Ki Zid and Bindiya, to name a few. He was recently seen in Rana Naidu season 2. The Netflix show featured Rana Daggubati (Rana Naidu), Venkatesh Daggubati (Naga Naidu), Surveen Chawla (Naina), and Sushant Singh (Tej). This season featured some new additions like Arjun Rampal, who played the role of Rauf Mirza and Kriti Kharbanda as Alia Oberoi. The show was released in June this year.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more