In a tragic turn of events three years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. His demise left everyone in a huge shock and with a void, impossible to fill. 14th June is considered a dark day by many as the beloved Sushant passed away leaving millions of hearts broken. On his 3rd death anniversary today, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video and a post. Shweta has a message for late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and it is a must-see for everyone.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens a note for his fans

Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing stories about her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram. The late Kedarnath actor's sister shared a video online in which she revealed being at the solitary retreat and decided to connect to the internet and post something for her late brother. She shares share doesn't like to address today as his death anniversary as it makes her feel bad. It makes her feel as though Sushant has left and she claims that Sushant has not left. She adds, "He has just left his physical body but he is around and I can feel him completely."

Shweta Singh Kirti adds that she was going through her and the late Sushant Singh Rajput's old Whatsapp messages. She recalls discussing a lot of things including books. The Dil Bechara actor was suggesting some books for her to read. Shweta tells her fans that if everyone wants to keep Sushant alive and if everyone loves him, they have to live what he was. Everyone has to imbibe his qualities and the goodness of his heart. Shweta's video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Watch the video of the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback pic of late Sushant Singh Rajput and WhatsApp chat

Shweta shared a picture of Sushant with her kids and then went on to share the cover pages of the books he recommended to her. She also shared a picture of his note scribbled on a page. The WhatsApp message saw Sushant sharing three of his favourite books from the previous year. He also asks her to share her list. In the caption, she salutes Sushant's intelligence and misses him. Check out Shweta's Instagram post about Sushant here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant was just 35 when he passed away. We hope he is at peace.