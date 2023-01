It's Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary today. His family members, well-wishers and fans are honouring him. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020 and quite tragically, leaving behind the greatest void in the lives of his fans. But we will talk about all the happy things about Sushant today. Talking about people giving him tributes, his co-star Sara Ali Khan is also one of the many who celebrated Sushant's birthday. Her video will leave his fans in tears.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary

Entertainment News is full of updates about Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The actor was a very curious human being who loved space and physics. He loves to spread happiness and that's what his costar Sara Ali Khan is doing on his birth anniversary today. Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle and shared a heartfelt video with a heartfelt birthday note for Sushant.

Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption that she knows what makes other people smile meant for him. With her gesture on his day today, Sara hopes that she and the team have made him smile. She thanked Sunil Arora and Bal Asha Trust for helping her make Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday special.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's video celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday with NGO kids here:

A lot of Sushant Singh Rajput fans were touched by Sara Ali Khan's gesture. They thanked her and praised her for her good deed. They also praised for raising Sara so well.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his journey in the entertainment industry with TV. He was best known to play Preet in Harshad Chopda, starrer Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil, Manav in Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankit Lokhande and thereafter his amazing journey in films. He is known for , , MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more films.