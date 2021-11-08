The Central Bureau of Investigation, who is still probing case, has now approached Google and Facebook headquarters in USA to retrieve deleted chats, emails and social media posts of the late actor under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty). The agency wants to understand the scenario, which happened in the past on digital platforms, which can be linked to June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his residence. The agency will analyse the content before passing the final judgement. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Director to take final decision on filing of Section 302: Reports

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh's family, lauded CBI's decision of sending a request to Google and Facebook and said, "I am not surprised because they (CBI) want to do a thorough investigation before they finalise the case. There is a lot of mystery behind Sushant Singh's death like there are no eyewitnesses, or camera footage to show what happened and I think that CBI is trying to find a proper lead."

While there reports last year that CBI has ruled out the 'murder' theory from the case, the agency refuted it and said, "The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI."

The CBI took over the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput case in August 2020 on orders of the Supreme Court. Two other agencies — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — are also investigating different aspects in the case.