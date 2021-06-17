Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB grants interim relief to Siddharth Pithani for his marriage

Siddharth Pithani who is currently in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau has been granted interim relief for 10 days. This is for the purpose of his marriage. It seems he has to surrender back on July 2, 2021. Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani's lawyer Tareq Sayyad said, "He has been granted interim relief on humantarian grounds and will have surrender back on July 2." He got engaged around three to four months back in Hyderabad. He was picked up the NCB towards the end of April. It seems they tracked him from his social media. Siddharth Pithani did not respond to the summons before. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Who killed Sushant Singh Rajput?

It seems NCB found electronic evidence of Siddharth Pithani's procurement and financing of drugs when they examined the electronic dump given to them by the CBI. While the Central Agency is looking into the death angle, NCB has been tracking down people who were in contact with the actor in the months prior to his death. It seems the house helps Neeraj and Keshav said that Siddharth Pithani procured the drugs. Rhea Chakraborty in her statement to NCB said that Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly addicted to marijuana even before they began dating. She said he got hooked during the making of Kedarnath.

The NCB has questioned many people in links with the drug angle. A team had also gone to the late actor's Pawna farmhouse after Rhea Chakraborty said that he hosted parties for his friends. The actress and her brother spent some time in jail after it was discovered that they bought and financed marijuana. The actress also took the name of Sara Ali Khan saying that she is a consumer of marijuana and even offered her some at a party.

The investigation is being led by Sameer Wankhede who is the zonal officer of the NCB.