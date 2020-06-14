Before his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput made us love and value life with Chhichhore and we will forever be grateful to him

2020 has been a depressing year. It gave us so many shocking news and it seems to be never-ending. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had left us all shocked. The whole of the Bollywood and television industry is unable to believe the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence by hanging. He was 34 and on his first death anniversary what we are reminded of is his film, Chhichhore which was based on anti-suicide. The film spoke about how one needs to have a positive attitude towards life. It explained to us how one bad patch in life cannot finish you off. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: From Ankita Lokhande to Kriti Sanon – here's what SSR's 6 closest friends said ahead of his first death anniversary

The dialogue in the end by Anni aka Sushant Singh Rajput's son which says, 'Zindagi mein sabse jyada important kuch hai toh wo khud zindagi hai' was so touching and now we wish Sushant himself could have remembered this line once before unwanted thoughts crossed his mind. During the promotions of the film as well, Sushant had spoken about how suicide can never be a solution to any problem. Who could have thought the person who is trying to explain us the beauty of life will decide to end his life? His performance and dialogues from Chhichhore have been brilliant and have inspired many. It was his last film we saw and the irony is that he made us understand the importance of life and to love our life. Take a look at some of his amazing scenes from the movie:

We really wish this wasn’t true! We Miss You, Sushant Singh Rajput.