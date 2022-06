It's been two years since Bollywood actor left the world. His untimely demise left the nation shell-shocked, and his family, friends and fans are still fighting for the justice for actor's death. While it's today when the actor's sudden death left his family shattered and devastated, everyone close to the actor is remembering him. While his fans are still in disbelief that he is gone. Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh remembered him by sharing a post and called him immortal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

who made her Bollywood debut with the actor in penned down a long note for him on his second death anniversary.

She took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture with the actor and wrote, From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

shared unseen pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and her during their happy times that will make you miss the actor instantly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

who gave Sushant his first break in Bollywood too remembered his star boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Kapoor (@gattukapoor)

Pragya Kapoor who also shared a great bond with the actor and said that life isn't easier even now Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff shelved? Director Ali Abbas Zafar clears the air

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Kapoor (@pragyakapoor_)

Sushant Singh Rajput, you are dearly missed. May you be happy wherever you are. The avoid of your absence will last till eternity.