Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again gained the limelight. The Kai Po Che actor died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. As per the reports, he was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. A CBI investigation was launched and since then his fans and family have been demanding justice. Every single day since June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput has trended on Twitter as his fans await the final report by CBI. Now, the recent statements of a man who worked at the mortuary of the Cooper hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem took place, once again added momentum to this call for justice. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also responded to it.

's sister reacts to latest developments

Taking to Twitter, Shweta Singh Kirti stated that if there is any truth to what RoopKumar Shah, the mortuary ward employee is saying then the CBI should look into it diligently. She also stated that CBI should make SSRCase Time Bound. In another tweet made, she demanded that safety should be provided to RoopKumar Shah. A response from the officials on these claims is yet awaited.

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti's tweets below:

If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. ? CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound pic.twitter.com/g58mj2F37q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 26, 2022

We have to make sure safety of RoopKumar Shah is insured. ? CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound @narendramodi @AmitShah #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/suY8sCuwrU — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 26, 2022

Over the past two years, the case is under investigation. It was being considered that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide but his family demanded CBI investigation. A case was also filed against Rhea Chakaborty. NCB investigation also took place after which she was jailed for around 28 days.