Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in the year 2020 left the country number. The actor was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Ever since then, his death case is under investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still reportedly investigating the case. His fans are demanding justice. Now, the case has once again caught everyone's attention as a man named Roopkumar Shah who identifies himself as a mortuary ward employee of Cooper Hospital made some shocking claims. Cooper Hospital is where the postmortem was done. Now, lawyer Vikas Singh representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family has commented on the same.

lawyer comments on latest developments

In a conversation with ETimes, lawyer Vikas Singh stated that he does not have any direct information about the injury marks on Sushant Singh Rajput as his sisters have not told him about it. He further added, "I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also commented on the claims made by Roopkumar Shah. She stated that an investigation should be done if there is any truth to his claims.

Check out her tweets below:

If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. ? CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound pic.twitter.com/g58mj2F37q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 26, 2022

We have to make sure safety of RoopKumar Shah is insured. ? CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound @narendramodi @AmitShah #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/suY8sCuwrU — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 26, 2022

Officials from the hospital or CBI are yet to make any comment on the same.