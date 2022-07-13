Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Post his demise, a huge controversy followed. Rhea Chakraborty, his then girlfriend, found herself in a huge mess as his family filed a complaint against her. Rhea was also arrested and jailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per latest updates, NCB has now filed the charges draft and included Rhea's name in this case. Also Read - When M S Dhoni lost his cool on Sushant Singh Rajput for THIS reason – watch video

received deliveries of ganja?

As reported by Etimes, NCB in the draft has mentioned that Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of Ganja and she made the payments at the instance of brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor . "Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput," says the charge draft as reported. In total, around 35 people have been named in the draft and charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. The list includes sections 27 and 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges. Her brother Showik was also arrested by the NCB. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput and more stars who struggled to make a mark in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After the actor's demise, his family filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and reportedly accused her of abetment of suicide, and a lot more. She was even accused off using his money to live a luxurious life. After the Mumbai police, three agencies got involved in this case. The Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau got involved to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death. His fans still demand for justice for him. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty gets attacked by trollers as she's spotted outside the gym, 'Ab kiska paisa lootne jaa rahi hai'