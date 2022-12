Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in 2020. All of Sushant Singh Rajput fans were devastated when they heard about the demise of the noted TV and film actor. It was ruled as suicide and now, a staff member of Cooper hospital revealed that when the Chhichhore star's body was brought to the hospital there were other bodies as well. And the staff, named Roopkumar Shah, revealed that there were injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput's neck and other bruises as well. Ever since his statement has been going viral. Shekhar Suman has reacted to the claims of the hospital staff.

Shekhar Suman on the statement of hospital staff on Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Entertainment News has been full of reports of the statement of Roopkumar Shah, one of the staff who led the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shah claimed that when he saw the dead body of Sushant, there were several marks on his body. He told his seniors that it didn't look like a case of suicide but his seniors told him that they will discuss it later. Shekhar Suman, who has been actively rooting for justice for Sushant has reacted to Shah's claims.

Shekhar Suman said that if there is an iota of truth in his claims then it should be investigated. Shekhar said that the fact that he saw bruises on Sushant's body is itself a very powerful statement and if what Shah has said is true then it should be investigated. "What he has said is what he felt," reports Republic World.

Watch the video of Roopkumar Shah on SSR's death here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister REACTS

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to Roopkumar Shah's statement. She took to her Twitter handle and asked CBI to look into the matter right away. She also asked for the safety of Roopkumar Shah. Fans have been demanding justice for Sushant for two years, diligently.