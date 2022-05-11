Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: No bail for alleged aide Siddharth Pithani as yet [REPORT HERE]

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 20, 2020. The actor was allegedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. His untimely demise led to many controversies in Bollywood. Not just the CBI, but even Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in to investigate the case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty who was his then-girlfriend was arrested by the NCB after a few WhatsApp chats allegedly that she had links with drug dealers. Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged aide Siddharth Pithani too was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, it was Siddharth Pithani who saw SSR hanging in his room. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila's birthday with cake, roses and a delicious meal [VIEW PICS]

Now as per Etimes, Siddharth Pithani has not been granted bail yet in this case. Siddharth Pithani's lawyer Taraq Sayyed informed the portal that they applied for his bail in January. The lawyer said, "We have applied for bail in January but the hearing is yet to come up in court." Meanwhile, the court had granted permission to Pithani to attend his wedding. In July 2021, Pithani was granted permission to step out to be a part of his own wedding and he is said to have surrendered within a fortnight. Siddharth Pithani was reportedly arrested in Hyderabad and a case was filed against him under NDPS Act, 1985.

Siddharth Pithani is a graphic designer by profession. He was reportedly offered work on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dream 150'. He was SSR's flatmate and was said to be home when the actor passed away.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, a lot of fans demanded justice for him. The CBI started investigating the case, and a closure report is yet to come.

The late actor had appeared in films like Kai Po Che, , and more. One of his most successful films was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His last film was Dil Bechara that released post his demise.