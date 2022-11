In the recent development into 's ex-manager Disha Salian's death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded in its investigation that Disha's death was accidental. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to move in together; here are other celebs who lived in together before marriage

The conclusion has come after several allegations of foul play were raised in connection of the death of the actor, who died less than a week after Disha's death. The 28-year-old Mumbai-based talent manager had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building on the fateful night of 8-9 June 2020.

While there was no separate FIR or complaint was filed into Disha's death, the CBI decided to probe into the matter to find out if there was a connection with Sushant's death, which had opened a pandora's box in the dark side of Bollywood. BJP leader Nitish Rane had alleged that Sushant and Disha's deaths were linked and there was a foul play.

According to a report in Economic Times, the CBI has found that Disha fell from the balcony after she lost her balance under the influence of alcohol. A CBI officer was quoted as saying in the report, "The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.” The officer also added that there was no proof that Disha's death triggered Sushant's suicide.

Another CBI officer was also quoted as saying that the probe did not find any substance in the allegations of the BJP leader that Disha was assaulted and had approached Sushant for help. The officer said that it was important to look into the details of the case since the nature of allegations were serious.

Meanwhile, the CBI continues to probe into Sushant's death which was termed as a suicide in the initial investigation by the Mumbai Police. A closure on Sushant's death investigation is yet to filed by the agency.