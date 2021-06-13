Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Fans from Australia to mark the date with THIS special gesture for the star [Exclusive]

Tomorrow, it will be the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore actor left us at the age 0f 34 in tragic circumstances. In the past one year, people have kept his legacy alive in many ways. From feeding the poor to building benches in parks, fans of SSR have done a lot to keep his memory alive. His death has been mourned deeply by his foreign fans as well. Given the reach of TV soaps and Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was much loved in other nations as well. His Australian fan club is planning a special event to mark his first death anniversary. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

His good friend Smita Parikh told us, "Sushant always wanted to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground being a lover of the game. It was one of the things he hoped to tick off from his bucket list. His Australian fans have decided to visit the MCG tomorrow and pay him a tribute from the iconic venue. One of the fans is a 65-year-old lady who has been following the legal case closely. I have had fans from Germany, Russian, Australia and the UK writing to me. It is amazing to see how people have connected with him."

Sushant Singh Rajput left behind a remarkable repertoire of movies in a very short career. The actor made a successful transition from TV to films just like his icon, Shah Rukh Khan. His last film, Dil Bechara released after his demise in July 2020. It was directed by his long-time friend, casting director Mukesh Chhabra. On June 14, 2020 he was found dead at his Bandra residence. After his death, people came to know more about his multi-faceted personality. An enthusiast of astrophysics, Sushant was deeply into education. With his interests going far beyond films and Bollywood, it is a tragedy that we lost us a exceptional individual.