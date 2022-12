Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death news left his family and fans shocked. His death case is making headlines and grabbing attention after an about the actor's post-mortem. Reportedly, Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant said that actor's body was first examined by him and he called the death a murder. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan fans face lathi charge, KRK predicts Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood and more

During an interview with a news portal, Roopkumar Shah spilled the beans about Sushant's post-mortem reports and autopsy in brief. He told India Today that Sushant's body had various injuries and his bones were also fractured. He even said that he tried to inform the seniors but they did not listen to him and asked him to mind his own business. The attendant said that he was part of the autopsy team, but do not remember who was heading the team then. The attendant even said that during the post-mortem, they had found a few marks on Sushant's neck which were not from hanging but looked like he was strangled. Roopkumar even said that he did not say anything in 2020 as he did not trust the government then. He even agreed to record his statement and said that he wants Sushant to get justice. 's sister Shweta urged CBI to look into the matter.

Bihar's former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said that the government in Maharashta has changed now and he hopes that the truth comes out soon. He even said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

Sushant reportedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. The actor's family claim that there could have been a foul-play in his post-mortem.