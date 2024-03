Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be forgotten. His demise came as a huge shock and people are still unable to believe the fact that he is no more. Sushant committed suicide and the case is still with the CBI. It is a huge loss for the entire nation. Sushant has been very close to many people from the industry. From being one of the most loved TV stars, Sushant entered the Bollywood industry with Kai Po Che. He worked with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor in the movie and also did Kedarnath with Abhishek Kapoor.

Now get the latest entertainment news updates on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel

Abhishek Kapoor reveals Sushant was disturbed while shooting for Kedarnath

Abhishek spoke to Siddharth Kannan about Sushant Singh Rajput and his work in Kedarnath. Kedarnath released in 2018 and it was Sara Ali Khan's debut film. Abhishek Kapoor said that he initially wanted to cast Sushant in Fitoor but that collaboration did not work and later Sushant did Kedarnath.

Abhishek revealed that during the shoot of Kedarnath, Sushant was facing challenges and despite his impressive mental and physical health, Sushant appeared isolated and helpless. Abhishek felt Sushant was losing his direction. He further praised Sushant and revealed that he used to shoot in freezing weather and that even impressed Sara Ali Khan.

Sara would get motivated seeing Sushant working in tough conditions and she would also do it. Abhishek Kapoor said, "Sushant led the way. He did it first and the next day Sara saw him doing it and she also realised that okay if this guy is doing it, I will also do. That’s what drove her to do it."

Watch a video on Sushant here:

Sushant Singh Rajput has been a part of TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, CID and others. He did many big films like Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore, PK, Kai Po Che and more.