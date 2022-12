It's been more than two years since was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. The initial investigation by the Mumbai Police had pointed at suicide as the cause of death. The late actor's autopsy report had also confirmed that he died due to suffocation after hanging. Now, a staff member of the Cooper Hospital who performed SSR's autopsy has claimed that the actor's death was not a suicide but murder.

During his recent interaction with the media, the hospital staff named Roopkumar Shah said that there were several marks on Sushant's body and neck. He claimed that the post-mortem was supposed to be recorded but they were instructed by the higher authorities to click only pictures of Sushant's body. When they conducted the post-mortem, he had informed his seniors that he has suspected murder and not suicide.

"When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," Shah told TV9.

Clad in a dark t-shirt and grey shorts, Sushant was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. After the initial probe at the suicide spot where no suicide note was recovered, his body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

After Maharashtra Police, the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, since then, the CBI has been unable to declare the final conclusion after an AIIMS panel ruled out murder.