's beloved dog Fudge has left the world and this sad news was shared by the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh. She took to her Twitter and shared this news with a heartbreaking caption that reads, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heartbroken ". This caption of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister is going viral and it only shows that she is not yet recovered from her brother's demise and now with Fudge passing away, she is even more shattered. We have often witnessed a lot of videos online posted by Sushant or some by his fan clubs of enjoying his time with Fudge and it showed how he was one of the sources of his happiness.

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken ? pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput's family is extremely shattered and broken after the demise and reportedly they have to isolated themselves. Meanwhile, the late actor's sisters Priyanka and Shweta Singh is fighting for the justice of his death. Recently there was a news update from the Cooper hospital ward boy who claimed that SSR was murdered and he didn't commit suicide as he found bruises on his face and body during the examination. After that claim by the ward boy once again the juice pela on Sushant Singh Rajput's death has started. We wonder if ever the truth will be out on the mystery behind the late actor's death.

Sushant's family alleged his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was the murderer, the actress was even in jail for allegedly procuring drugs to the actor through her brother Showik. Right now, Rhea is out from the jail on bail and she too is recovering from the actor's death.