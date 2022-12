It's been two and half years since Bollywood's most promising and versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the world. The actor's fans are still in disbelief and are fighting for the justice of his death. And now the buzz is that Sushant Singh Rajput who owned a lavish sea-facing house in the posh area of Mumbai is struggling to find a tenant. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Sushant who died in the same apartment is failing to find a tenant for two and a half years now. The reason is whenever the tenants are told that this is the same house where the Kedarnath star lived and took his last breath, they refuse to take the house on rent or even visit.

Rafique Merchant a reputed broker took to his Twitter and shared pictures of the spectacular flat and mentioned that it is available for rupees 5 lakh on rent, but they are failing to have any tenant. Rafique spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed why they are not finding a Sushant's house, " People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalized".

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

The broker even added that the owner of the house doesn't want to rent the flat to any film celebrity and they are only keen to give the house to any corporate family, he also hoped to find the tenant soon. Sushant Singh Rajput died during COVID times and his death news was a shocker to everyone. Sushant's death revealed a lot of the dark side of Bollywood and till date their fans are adamant and fighting for the justice and demanding to boycott every film.