was one of the phenomenal actors in Bollywood. He left us too early on 14th June 2020. The entire country was under shock learning the unfortunate demise news of the actor. Bollywood lost a gem on that day. Sushant who was intellectual, intelligent, and visionary died too soon at an early age. He had several dreams but he left all of them unfulfilled. His friend Darasing Khurana took an oath to fulfill a dream on his behalf and he completed his promise.

Former Mr. India International Darasing Khurana was a good friend of . He made no delay and in 2020 started a organization called Pause.Breathe.Talk.Foundation that helps people seek mental health problems at affordable prices. Commenting on SSR’s dream, Darasing said as a tribute to the late actor he decided to turn one of his visions into reality, even if that was on a micro level. He mentioned the kind of visionary SSR was he was impressed and looked up to him.

He recalled one of their many discussion they came to the conclusion that the therapy should be made affordable in India. He says Pause.Breathe.Talk.Foundation is the fond memory of his inspiration and friend. He further added at PBT they provide “telephonic therapy at Rs 250 per session to people suffering from anxiety and depression. The average market cost of the same is Rs 2000-2500."

Trending Now

Darasing who is proud to start the foundation revealed that their service has benefitted hundreds of people and he can’t be happier. He hopes that Sushant from up there is proud of the little initiative which is a dedication to his love for humanity. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kiriti too initiated a lot of campaigns to fulfill her brother's wishes.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left people startled. He was found hanging at his apartment and people still believe that it was murder and not suicide. His death sparked mental health conversations and Bollywood biggies were slammed to sideline a brilliant actor.