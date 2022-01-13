's tragic demise is still an open wound for many. The case around his death is still a mystery to many. Sushant Singh Rajput's family members are still battling for justice. His fans are continuously seeking justice for their beloved star who left too soon. Just after his demise, a lot had been said and speculated. There were also reports about a biopic being made on Sushant Singh Rajput's life. And now, ahead of Sushant's birth anniversary on 21st January 2022, SSR's sister Priyanka has made a promise to her brother about the biopic being made on his life. She has released a hard-hitting statement on the same. Also Read - Kriti Sanon recalls cribbing about Raabta failure with Sushant Singh Rajput over a bottle of wine

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself with her dearest brother. In the caption, she wrote a statement. Priyanka said that she firmly believes that no biopic should be made on her brother's life. At least not until the case is solved and justice is served. Secondly, in her statement post, Priyanka said that she cannot imagine anyone who would match Sushant's charm, innocence on screen.

Priyanka didn't mince her words when talking about the industry. "[Thirly,] It can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr's outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. (sic)"

Lastly, Priyanka said that Sushant would have wanted to use AI technology when making his own biopic. AI is still a developing field. But there's still hope for all Sushant fans. "Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future.," Priyanka concluded her statement.