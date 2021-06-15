Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka shares pictures from his prayer meet; the sight of his pet Fudge will break your heart

Sushant Singh Rajput's family organized a small prayer meet in Patna on his first death anniversary. It was attended by close family members and some friends. His sister, Priyanka Singh has shared pictures from the prayer meet. She also wrote about how devastating the loss has been for the whole family. Priyanka Singh wrote that the siblings were inspired to do well in life after the demise of their mother, but this tragedy has left them devoid of all hope. She wrote, "To put it simply, life without you is not the same. After mom’s departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage. Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life. Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor’s guilt." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra's song Darling, ARMY feels lip-piercing has made BTS’ Jimin HOTTER than before

She has also posted a picture where we can see Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge looking forlornly at the picture of his late master. The picture will just break your heart. Fudge was there with the actor at his Mumbai residence when the tragedy happened. It seems he was downstairs. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ankita Lokhande's emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Mehra's birthday wish for Kavish, Paras Chhabra's confession about Mahira Sharma and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@psthegoner)

Priyanka Singh also wrote that Karma has a way of catching up with those who sin. At 34, Sushant Singh Rajput was gone too soon. His short career was full of sparkling films, which make us wonder what he could have achieved if he lived longer! Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs remember the actor