Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh gives first ever TV interview; says, 'His death was the result of a huge conspiracy'

It has been two years since passed away in tragic circumstances. Some days back, Siddharth Pithani was granted bail after spending almost a year in jail. Now, the NCB has filed a chargesheet against his former girlfriend, , her brother Showik and 34 other people. They have been charged with purchase of contraband in 2020, which abetted the late actor's alleged drug addiction. They also said that payment was made from the bank account of the actor and it would be disguised under names like Pooja Samagri. Priyanka Singh gave an interview to Pradeep Bhandari on the channel India News. She said that it is unlikely that her late brother committed suicide as there were no marks of a suicide on his body. She also said that his demise is part of a greater conspiracy.

Hitting out at nepotism in Bollywood, Priyanka Rajput said that his death was misused by people for own agendas. She said that she just wants the truth. Priyanka Singh said that his death was part of a huge conspiracy hatched by a cabal that was insecure of his talent and intellect. She said that Bollywood is an industry that never sees recession. She said that after his death, people understood how much the common man disliked the system of the film industry. Priyanka Singh Rajput looked teary-eyed.

Priyanka Singh said that she will go to the depth of the matter. She said she will continue the campaign till her last breath. The actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara that came out in 2020. Rhea Chakraborty's side has not given any statement on the fresh chargesheet.