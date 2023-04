Sushant Singh Rajput's family is angry and upset as they are still waiting for the justice of his death, especially after they see their culprit, Rhea Chakraborty, free. Soon after SSR's death, his family accused Rhea of his murder and filed a case of abatement of suicide against her; she was even charged and sentenced to one month in jail for procuring drugs for the late actor. But for now she is free and is considered a responsible citizen of the county. And Rhea is free to do the world, and hence she announced her next, which is that she is coming as a gang leader in the most popular reality show, Roadies.

तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी!

प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 10, 2023

How pathetic is this how could you say this to a woman as u yourself a women. Should think twice before using such words. SSR would have never ever used these types of words He used to respect women a lot .

By using such words kya tum kisi bhi angle se SSR ki bahen lagti ho. — Geetanjali Pasricha (@geet_ssrforever) April 10, 2023

My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated.

It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around. https://t.co/zEACayHvFp — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 11, 2023

Rhea dropped the trailer of her announcement, and this seeming similarity didn't go down well with Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, who indirectly lashed out at the Chehre actress and called her a pros****te. SSR sister Priyanka faced a lot of backlash for the choice of her words against a woman, and especially that woman, with whom his brother was in love. However, Priyanka, in her latest tweet, took a U-turn and claimed that the tweet was never for Rhea. But netizens aren't convinced with this clarification, while some are slamming her and others are sympathising with her, justifying her act, and calling it a rage of anger against Rhea Chakraborty. All said and done, Rhea maintained her silence over the entire cryptic post by Sushant's sister.