Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Initial reports suggested that the actor died by suicide. However, a major investigation followed and his family is still looking for answers. A CBI investigation was launched as Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Well, 45 months since his death and the case has still not reached its closure. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media account to plead to PM Narendra Modi to intervene.

For latest Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister seeks answers

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "45 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea." In the video, she says that PM Modi's attention into this case will really help them as all are grappling with so many unanswered questions. They want to know where has CBI reached in its investigation.

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput's family, there are a lot of fans of the actor who are demanding justice. Even after months after his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput trends on social media as his fans remember him and want to know about the investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body of work

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the brightest and most versatile actors in Bollywood. He started off his acting journey with Pavitra Rishta that brought him instant fame and name. The show was loved by all. He marked his Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che and instantly impressed all with his acting chops. The late actor worked in many films in which he could prove his skill. The best remained to be MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It was a biography of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was a box office success and Sushant managed to hit a sixer with this film. His last film to hit theatres was Chhichhore. His movie Dil Bechara released after his demise on OTT platform.