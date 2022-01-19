passed away on 14th June 2020. The actor died by suicide and after his demise, his fans have named themselves SSRIANS, and they have been asking for justice for their favourite star’s death. There have been multiple reports about Sushant’s death and CBI is investigating the case. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media, and recently, she tweeted for the actor’s fans, SSRIANS. In her tweet, she has mentioned that though she lost a brother, she now has many brothers. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor hopes filmmakers feel confident to approach her for any role after watching her in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

A fan of Sushant tweeted, “Phoolon Ka taaron Ka sabka kehana hai.. Ek hazaaro me meri behna hai.. Sis @shwetasinghkirt @withoutthemind ,ek Bhai Chala Gaya ,par wo Kai Bhai #ssrians ke naam par aapko de Gaya... We miss our brother #SushantSinghRajput.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as Archana-Manav are winning hearts; fans say this season is too EMOTIONAL

Shweta replied to this tweet and wrote, “That is so true… Even though Bhai left his physical body…his presence and his love are manifesting in forms of many SSRIANS. Now I have many brothers. Thanks to all of you. Sending love to all #SushantSinghRajput.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande shares LOVED-UP pic with hubby Vicky Jain; fans shower affection on newlyweds

That is so true… Even though Bhai left his physical body…his presence and his love are manifesting in forms of many SSRIANS. Now I have many brothers. Thanks to all of you. Sending love to all?❤️? #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/cRzUYE2FYm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 19, 2022

Sushant’s demise was a big shock for all his fans. The actor’s last release Dil Bechara was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and it had received a great response. He was supposed to star in multiple projects, and one of them was Rumy Jafry’s film which also featured Sushant’s girlfriend .

Well, on 21st January it will be Sushant’s 36th birth anniversary. So, Shweta tweeted, “This year,let’s make Bhai’s birthday a memorable one. I will request you guys to go to the nearby temple and light a candle for our dear @itsSSR and pray that we find justice for him and that his soul rests in peace. Post a photo with the TL for 21st is “Sushant Day” #SushantDay.”