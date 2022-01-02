's sudden demise in April 2020 had sent shock waves across the industry. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Post his demise, Bollywood came under the scanner as CBI, NCB and other investigating agencies started probing the case. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti played a pivotal role in running social media campaign in demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, she made a Happy New Year post from Sushant's official FB account and fans were left in shock. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Salman Khan: 10 Bollywood actors who are 'Guilty' of interfering in the film process

On Sushant's official FB page, a post appeared, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai's behalf." Fans were shocked and surprised to see this sudden activity on late actor's page. Many commented that their heart skipped a beat and they almost choked as this post appeared on the their FB walls.

Sushant Singh Rajput was considered to be one of the most versatile actors of the Indian Film industry. He started his acting career with TV show Pavitra Rishta and became a popular name amongst fan. He entered Bollywood with and became a part of films like MS Dhoni, , and more. His last film that released was Dil Bechara. It released on OTT post his demise.

Till today, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are trending him on social media and demanding justice. Fans are demanding that CBI releases the closer report in his case.