left the world two years ago but the mystery around his death is yet to be solved. The latest developments about the Kate actor’s death have once again made headlines. It is claimed by the Cooper hospital ward boy who was present in his post-mortem that he was murdered and not committed suicide as there were bruises on his eyes and his bones were broken. And since this claim one be again SSR murder case girls have been re-opened. Amid this case re opening this old video of Sushant is grabbing attention once again where you can see Sushant is looking extremely sick and is almost unrecognisable.

Watch the video of Sushant Singh Rajput just last few days before his death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sushant_singh_Rajput_fans (@sushantsingh_rajput_fan_page_)

This video is apparently shot by when they were together, and fans of Sushant feel extremely pity and blame on the actress for his then situation. Sushant looks so unwell in this video, and it is claimed that this video is just few days before his death. In this video you can see Sushant is unable to even speak properly and leaving his fans wonder what went so wrong with him. One user said, " Kya halat kar di thi yaar sushant ki... Thik se bol bhi nhi pa rha... So sad...". Another user commented, " IDK why but I'm feeling helpless after watching this... I can see pain in his eyes did you guys can see it too". Rhea and Sushant's had broken up before his death and had left his house as she claimed in her statements in the interrogation of the late actor’s death.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 202, and the nation was shell shocked with us death and in disbelieve that he has left the world and since then they are fighting strong for the justice of the late actor's death.