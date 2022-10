Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen grabs as much headlines for her onscreen work as she does for her personal life, especially with her fluctuating relationships being the talk of the town. She was recently in the news for her linkup to Lalit Modi, however, it seems, the two called it quits sooner than the word spread of them getting together. And now, it looks like Sushmita might be reconnecting with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl as the duo have been spotted hanging out on more than one occasion, with the latest being when Rohman accompanied Sush and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, recently for a wedding.