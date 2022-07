Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi secretly engaged? Actress flaunts big rock sparking speculations

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship news took the internet by storm. The former Miss Universe who just announced separation with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has been getting a lot of sympathy from the users on social media after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced their relationship. In fact, the internet is digging that how Lalit Modi had liked Sushmita Sen's breakup announcement with him. Lalit took to his Instagram on Twitter and shared a series of pictures with the actress calling her his better half. He wrote, " Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER". Also Read - Sushmita Sen officially dating Lalit Modi: Here are Bollywood actresses who dated and married famous and super-rich husbands

Later he clarified that for now they are dating but soon they might get married as well. And now there is huge speculation online that Sushmita and Lalit are secretly engaged as Sushmita flaunts a huge ring on her finger in the pictures shared by Lalit Modi. The cruel looks extremely happy together and many Bollywood dignitaries right from to Farah Ali Khan dropped all the love and congratulatory message to the new couple in the town.

The 56-year-old businessman who is over the moon right now is planning to get married to the 46-year dl actress and soon you might hear the announcement from the couple on the same. Sushmita and Lalit were good friends since IPL time there was a strong buzz about them dating in 2010 but at that time they didn't make it official as things didn't work. But this time Lalit Modi himself has bought the storm on the internet with his confirmation of dating Sushmita Sen.