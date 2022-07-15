Sushmita Sen BREAKS SILENCE after being judged for dating Lalit Modi; 'None of your business’

finally broke her silence about her relationship with Lalit Modi after his announcement created a huge hullabaloo on the internet. As Lalit Modi dropped the announcement of him dating Sushmita tons passed their judgement on the actress and even trolled her for dating Lalit Modi and said that they expected better from her. While Sushmita who is known to live her life on her terms has reacted to being judged on her relationship with the former PL chairman Lalit Modi and clapped back at the trolls saying that it is none of their business. Also Read - Rohman Shawl reacts on ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen finding solace in Lalit Modi's arms: 'He is worth it'

Sushmita Sen claps back at the trolls for judging her being in a relationship with Lalit Modi Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's combined net worth will leave you SHOCKED

While she thanked her fans for their love and even clarified that she isn't married nor engaged to Lalit Modi and is only surrounded by LOVE. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her daughters Alisha and Sarah and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!

Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar slammed for favouring Janhvi Kapoor and downgrading Sara Ali Khan; labelled as 'Bitchy uncle'

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Just back in london after a whirling global tour

# sardinia with the families - not to mention my

#betterhalf

@sushmitasen47

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi took the internet by storm ever since he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen."- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon".

Sushmita Sen's brother too was pleasantly surprised by their announcement of Lalit Modi and said that he is waiting for the confirmation from his sister for the same.

He told TOI, " I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now".

Sushmita wo got separated with Rohman Shawl too reacted on her relationship with Lalit Modi and it shows that their bond is stronger than ever.

He told Pinkvilla, " Let’s be happy for them na. is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!".

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become the hottest topic in tinsel town ever since they have announced their relationship.