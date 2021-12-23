Sushmita Sen confirms breakup with Rohman Shawl; fans celebrate her decision, call her graceful: See Reactions

There were lots of speculations doing the rounds around and Rohman Shawls' separation. The Aarya 2 actress finally revealed the truth by announcing her split with beau Rohman. She took to her Instagram and shared the picture with Shawl and wrote, " We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains". The actress even added that this post of her will finally end all the speculations and she will cherish the memories with Rohman for life. Rohman too shared the same post of Sushmita confirming their separation. Also Read - Sushmita Sen confirms split with Rohman Shawl; says, 'The relationship was long over…the love remains!!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

This separation through left Sush's fans heartbroken but they are respecting her decision by calling it brave and graceful. As soon as Sushmita posted the separation news, fans showered comments on her calling her an inspirational lady and even saying that this is the best way to live your life. The reason behind their breakup is known best to them. Sushmita Sen has been one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. She never shied away to share her personal life in public and this is one of the reasons today she is celebrated and not trolled. Also Read - No breakup! All is well between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, read EXCLUSIVE deets

Sushmita and Rohman had met on social media. the actress had once revealed in one of her interviews that how he has sent a lovely message to her saying that he is the big fan and wants to take her on a coffee date and this melted Sush's heart. And since they started dating. In fact Rohman is also very close to Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. We hope that their bond continues to be stronger despite breakup. Also Read - Aarya 2 actress Sushmita Sen ENDS relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Read deets

Sushmita Sen is right now enjoying all the love and appreciation for her web series Aarya 2. The actress nailed it n the show and fans are celebrating how the real tigress of Bollywood is back with a bang.