It is over. Sushmita Sen has confirmed that she has split with Rohman Shawl after almost three years of dating. Since two years, the couple have been one of the most loved ones in Bollywood. There has been speculation since morning that Sushmita Sen has called it quits. A leading paper reported that Rohman Shawl was living with a friend. He has moved out of Sushmita Sen's apartment where he was living for the past two years. This is indeed heart-breaking for fans of the couple. Rohman Shawl also doted on Renee and Alisah who treated him as a friend.

In a picture shared by Sushmita Sen we can see the two smiling. The actress put up a caption, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains." The actress urged that let there be no more speculations. She said that the connection is there to stay forever. Rohman Shawl and she are smiling from ear to ear in the picture. Fans have lauded the grace with which she has made the announcement. A fan said that it was disappointing but they were happy if the two felt at peace with the decision.

The couple have give us so many mushy moments in the past. It is sad because Rohman Shawl was there with Sushmita Sen and her family as they rang in the New Year at Dubai. The actress is back with Aarya 2 and the show has got immense love. In the past, she has been in relationships with Vikram Bhatt, Ritik Bhasin, Bunty Sajdeh and Randeep Hooda but none of them have worked out. Sushmita Sen's comeback has been a rocking one, and we can expect some big professional announcements soon!