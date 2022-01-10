In December last year, announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress had posted on Instagram, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” After their breakup, an Instagram user had commented on Rohman’s post, “U owe so much to her brother. Never forget that.” To this he had replied, “I can never ever forget that !! She is my family.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen drops hint of what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman Shawl?

Rohman and Sush are clearly on cordial terms with each other and the former's comment on the latter's latest Instagram post is proof. The actress recently shared a video in which she is dancing with her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

She captioned the video as, "Don't feel like working out? No problem , let's dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." On this post, Rohman cheered for Sushmita's younger daughter and wrote, "Alisah Alisah all the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

A couple of days ago, during a live session on Instagram, when a fan asked Sushmita what respect means to her, the actress had said, “Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.”

She further stated, “But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me.” Well, netizens have been wondering whether Sushmita gave a hint about what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman.