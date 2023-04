Sushmita Sen's love life has always been in the news. The actress has so far refrained from settling in matrimony but she has been open to exploring love. Over the past year, a lot has happened in Sushmita Sen's life. First, her break up with Rohman Shawl and then the connection with Lalit Modi. Recently, she was in the news as she suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. The actress is back on track and is fine as ever. This evening, Sushmita Sen was papped along with Rohman Shawl and her daughter Alisah. Fans are curious about their bond but what caught everyone's attention is the plastic bottle. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan: Is Jason Momoa to play antagonist in most expensive Bollywood movie? Here are the details of the crossover [Watch Video]

The trio was papped in the city after their shopping session. Sushmita Sen was comfortably dressed in black leggings and a red oversized t-shirt. She was accompanied by her daughter and Rohman Shawl. She waved to the media before stepping into the car. As Alisah and Rohman Shawl climbed into the car a plastic bottle fell on the ground. They missed picking it up and that has left netizens furious. Many expressed disappointment and mentioned that it is not cool to litter. Well, the actress genuinely didn't seem to have noticed that the bottle fell out of the car. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan opens up about quitting smoking and drinking; here are other stars who have successfully ditched the habit [Watch Video]

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen remained to rule the headlines today as her Aarya 3 co-star Vikas Kumar opened up about her suffering a heart attack when she reached Jaipur. To News18, he revealed that they did only one day shoot and they had to stop because of Sushmita Sen's health condition. He added that even the actress did not know about heart attack and then all the tests were done. The team got to know only when Sushmita Sen revealed it to the world. The actor was quoted saying by the portal, "A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn't know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."

