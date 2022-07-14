Sushmita Sen has suffered quite the heartbreaks throughout her life, with the latest being her erstwhile relationship model Rohman Shawl. After ending her relationship with Rohman Shawl albeit on an amicable note, Sushmita Sen has opened up about focusing on herself and her family. So, it seemed quite possible that the ex-Miss Universe was in no mood to get into another relationship, at least anytime soon. Well, all those possibilities can now be sent for a toss as her new beau has been revealed. Brace yourselves a we reveal the name – it's Lalit Modi, mostly known for being the brainchild behind the IPL before unceremoniously being sent packing from it.

Lalit Modi tells the world that he's dating Sushmita Sen

After breaking up with Rohman Shawl, it seemed that Suhsmita Sen was in no mood for another relationship, but all that has changed as IPL creator Lalit Modi has broken the news that he's the new love of the Aarya actress' life. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Lalit Modi shared a bunch of dreamy holiday pics and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” Check out his tweet below:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi misleads people to believe he wed Sushmita Sen

The previous tweet from Lalit Modi, where he called Sush his “better half”, led many to believe that he and the Bollywood actress have already tied the knot, after which, congratulatory messages poured in online. This prompted Modi to issue a clarification in another tweet soon after. Here it is...

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita is yet to comment on his posts.