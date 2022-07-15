Last evening Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi took everyone by a surprise and left everyone in shock after announcing their relationship. It was the former BCCI chairman and founder of IPL, Lalit Modi who shared pictures and announced his relationship with the Aarya actress on social media. And ever since, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's affair is the talk of the town. And now, a 9-year-old Twitter exchange between Sushmita and Lalit has resurfaced after the relationship announcement. And netizens have varied reactions to the same.

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's old tweet

In the old tweets that have now resurfaced, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are seen talking about promises and commitments. It seems like a birthday wish from Sushmita to Lalit who promised to commit. Following the thread, there's a tweet by Lalit to Sushmita asking her to reply to his SMS. Check it out here:

Okay I commit ??"@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi u r too kind:)) however, promises are meant to be (cont) pic.twitter.com/JrgEwC1btR — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

Netizens' reaction to Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen's exchange

Netizens have varied responses to the Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship. And to add to that is this tweet which is now going viral. There are different reactions from expressing shock about their long-standing association with each other to the 'wait' and more. Some have even taken a jibe at the whole thing. Check out the reactions here:

Good things take time — अजमेरी (@ajmeripoet) July 14, 2022

Waited 9 years ? — Naina (@Na1naaa) July 14, 2022

The Sheer dedication. Man of patience ? — RAJ (@twitrboyy) July 14, 2022

Finally Replied after 9 years ???? — A (@AppeFizzz) July 14, 2022

Inspiration ? — PROSO (@CUMWITHFACTS) July 14, 2022

Ladki patane ki tips dedo sir — Bio dekho ? (@Sainiyapaa) July 14, 2022

Ohoo yaha se silsila shuru huwa pic.twitter.com/aNwgKTo2Z1 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) July 14, 2022

9 saal ki kadi tapasya safal hui ??? — VeMoN (@BeiNg_FeisTy) July 14, 2022

My faith on money restored ? pic.twitter.com/8iOZCOOO7T — Gaurav Mishra ?? (@Gauravmtweet) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi's clarification about a post with Sushmita Sen

Initially, Lalit Modi's tweet and post have led to speculations of him and Sushmita Sen being married. However, he later clarified that they have only just begun dating and by God's grace, one day, he would like to get married to her. Sushmita Sen broke up with Rohman Shawl a couple of months ago. Previously, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. Lalit Modi moved to London in 2010 after ED launched an investigation against him about money laundering and tax evasion.