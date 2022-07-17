Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi affair: Former Miss Universe takes 'I dig deeper than gold' jibe at intellectuals for labeling her a 'gold digger'

Sushmita Sen is one classy woman. As of now, her affair with IPL creator and entrepreneur Lalit Modi is the talk of the town. It seems they are dating since six months or so. People have made all sorts of comments on Sushmita Sen's latest choice of partner. One of the most common taunts has been that of a gold-digger. As we know, Lalit Modi comes from a huge business family and is flourishing in the UK. Sushmita Sen is a self-made woman and definitely does not need anyone for money. The actress has had a good career and is an entrepreneur as well. In a hard-hitting post, Sushmita Sen took a dig at everyone who called her a gold-digger including Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen. The actress shared a pic of hers from a swimming pool. Also Read - A heavily pregnant Sonam Kapoor aces her fashion game in all-black as Anand Ahuja plays the perfect caring husband [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The post is a very long one. But the middle part has the gold-digger reference where she says she digs deeper into a person than his or her wealth. It reads, "The friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! Also Read - Trending South News Today: Marvel directors praise SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun’s big revelation about his iconic walk in Pushpa and more

This message comes after Lalit K Modi took to Twitter to slam people who are judging Sushmita Sen and him. He said that people refused to accept or believe that people could find love after a certain age. He slammed Arnab Goswami as a clown. He said he did not care for those who called him a fugitive as no one had convicted him. Lalit Modi said he was born with a diamond spoon and was glad to build something that unified India. In the past, Sushmita Sen has dated men like Rohman Shawl, Randeep Hooda, Ritik Bhasin and Vikram Bhatt. She is a single mom to two daughters Renee and Alisah. Rohman Shawl has sent his best wishes to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi. Also Read - From Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's 'sold to love' taunt to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Readymade Babies' jibe — 5 Times Taslima Nasreen made news for her comments on B-Town stars