Sushmita Sen has suffered quite the heartbreaks throughout her life, with the latest being her erstwhile relationship model Rohman Shawl. After ending her relationship with Rohman Shawl albeit on an amicable note, Sushmita Sen has opened up about focusing on herself and her family. So, it seemed quite possible that the ex-Miss Universe was in no mood to get into another relationship, at least anytime soon. Well, all those possibilities can now be sent for a toss as her new beau has been revealed – Lalit Modi, mostly known for being the brainchild behind the IPL before unceremoniously being sent packing from it, is now dating the Aarya actress.

Lalit Modi tells the world that he's dating Sushmita Sen

After breaking up with Rohman Shawl, it seemed that was in no mood for another relationship, but all that has changed as IPL creator Lalit Modi broke the news that he's the new love of the actress' life. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Lalit Modi shared a bunch of dreamy holiday pics and wrote: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." Check out his tweet below:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi reacts to trolling over his relationship

Lalit Modi has now come down heavily on trolls, especially the media, for constantly passing judgments and/or poking fun at him and Sushmita ever since he went public with their relationship. In a fresh Instagram post he questioned the media for being so "obsessed about trolling" him, wondered if the majority are "still living in the middle ages", labelled Arnab Goswami "the biggest clown" and advised the media to "live and let live, write the right news, not to spread fake news and to get out of a crab mentality". Here's his entire post...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Meanwhile, Sushmita has simply commented about her much-talked about love life by simply sharing a post with the two daughters and stating that she's happy where she is, not married, no ring, just surrounded by unconditional love.