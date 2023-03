Two days ago, Sushmita Sen made a post on social media that shocked all. She revealed that she suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an angioplasty. In a long note, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had to put on a stent and was lucky to get timely aid. She is recovering well and she is back home. The actress has now shared her first video post after recovery to thank everyone who wished for her well-being. Sushmita Sen thanked all her fans for sending positive energy and revealed that her house looks like a garden filled with flowers. She thanked everyone from doctors to security guards of the hospital who helped her to get back on her feet. She also made sure that everyone respects her privacy and that things are kept private. Also Read - After Sushmita Sen's heart attack and angioplasty, brother Rajeev Sen pens a heartwarming, loving note

Sushmita Sen opened up about suffering a heart attack and shared that she had 95 percent blockage in her main artery. She suggested everyone not give up on gym and workouts as she feels that her active lifestyle helped her to overcome such a massive heart attack. She was quoted saying, "I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, 'it did not help her', but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle." The diva further said that the incident has not put fear in her and rather it was just a phase and it passed.

In the video, Sushmita Sen also promised to come out stronger and nail it in the season 3 of Aarya. She is definitely among the strongest as she said the best is yet to come.