Sushmita Sen often makes headlines for her personal choices. And right now, once again, she grabbed a lot of attention after she walked hand in hand with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. Last year, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman and mentioned they would continue to be cordial with each other. And without him for a few months after Sushmita Sen's separation announcement, she stated that she was making public appearances with him and left the people confused about her relationship status.

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen getting badly trolled for walking hand in hand with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl; netizens claim they are in a toxic relationship.

Sushmita Sen made a stunning appearance in a black saree, and fans instantly remembered herDays. Thactress posed for the shutterbugs while she made an entry with Rohman Shawl at the Diwali party. But Sushmita left everyone stunned when she walked hand in hand with ex-Rohman Shawl while attending the party. And the trolls turned nasty, and how?

Sushmita Sen even romantically posed with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl as the Diwali bash of Ramesh Taurani. The netizens badly troll them, while her fans shower love and are already congratulating them for getting back together. One user commented, "Is he rohman shawl? Are they back again? Wow.. In between Lalit Modi ka kat gaya ". Another wrote, "This beauty have such a tharki brain that's for sure who will imagine that world most beautiful lady will choose this guy immediately go to doctor for get quick check on brain cable network".

Rohman Shawl is extremely close to Sushmita and her family. In fact, he is like a father figure to her daughters and cannot even survive a day without meeting them. When we talk about Sushmita and Thomas getting back together, fans will definitely be happy for the actress, as they want her to get married. It was speculated that Rohman is the one whom Sushmita might think of getting married, and it seems like the actress is rethinking the decision of her separation from Rohman, and this video is proof.