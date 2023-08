Sushmita Sen is the woman who inspires millions, and there was a time when she was called a gold digger after the ex-chairman of the IPL announced his relationship with her, which left many stunned because just a few months ago she confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. As Lalit Modi had claimed Sushmita was his ladylove and shared some pictures of them holidaying together, people started trolling the actress and calling her names. But the Taali actress was unaffected and remained the cool lady she is. Even at the time, she didn't confirm her relationship with Lalit Modi and only reacted to say that it was none of their business what she did in her life. Also Read - Taali: Sushmita Sen returned to dub soon after suffering a heart attack, reveal creators Arjun and Kartk [Exclusive]

And now, while promoting her film Taali, She once again reacted to being called a gold digger in her recant interview. When asked about the bad choice of words, she said, It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no one’s business, but I like the word ‘not your business. It's so cool, she added, adding, "FYI, I am as single as they come, which is also NOYB." Also Read - Taali Teaser: Sushmita Sen wows everyone with her portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant [Check Reactions]

The mystery surrounding Lalit Modi's announcement of being in a relationship with Sushmita Sen makes people curious. But Sushmita, being Sushmita, gives a damn and has always maintained the fact that she is single, and when she was in a relationship, she openly spoke about it until then, like she loves to say NOYB. In Taali the actress will be seen playing the role of a eunuch and boy she is marvelous in the promos an fans are excited to witness her in never seen before avatar. And she is also all set for Aarya 3.