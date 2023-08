Sushmita Sen is basking in all the positive response for her latest release, Taali. The actress outshone in portraying herself as the real-life transgender Shreegauri Sawant in the web series. Sushmita has always been different and the dark sheep in the room, and has never followed the rat race or tried to fit in. That is why she got several names from the industry, and one of them was difficult actress to work with. After working in the industry for 30 years and proving her mettle even now, Sushmita addresses the names that are attached to her. Also Read - Taali: Sushmita Sen reveals daughters Renee, Alisah's reaction when she talks about wanting a husband

Sushmita Sen recalls being called a 'ghamandi' actress due to being disciplined.

In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, the Taali actress spoke about being labelled as a difficult actress and explained why. Sharing her experience of working with biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, she said, "When I joined the industry, if you have a film with one of the Khans or one of the major A-list actors, you don't talk about shift time, number of days, and all that. You just bend backwards and do the film. And I started asking for 8 or 10 hours with makeup and hair. Mai time par aaungi, time par chali jaungi [I will come on time and leave on time]. It is a system I follow even today. I will never be late, but I will leave on time. Sometimes, when you are finishing a set, an actor is leaving or unwell. Of course you accommodate, but not as a way of life."

Further adding one of the incidents of shooting with Amitabh, Akshay, and Paresh Rawal for Aankhen, she recalled being caller ghamandi and saying, "First everyone had a problem with that. Attitude de rahi hai samajhti kya hain apne aap ko She has an attitude. [What does she think of herself?] Then someone very audaciously hired me with those terms and conditions and then realised that because of me, production is experiencing cost savings because everything is happening on time. There is Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan), Paresh Rawal, and Akshay [Kumar] (in the film Aankhen). Everyone is there, and Sushmita [Sen] leaves at 6.".

The actress further adds, " Not to offend anyone but to follow discipline. That might have backfired then, and a lot of people were like, She is difficult to work with. Nobody says that you come on time and wait for the hero for six hours. But when it's 6 o'clock and it's my pack-up time, I leave, and then I am difficult. At the time, it was difficult to tackle. But today, people respect that."

Sushmita even adds that it took her 30 years to get respect from people in the industry for her style of working and is glad she didn't fall prey.