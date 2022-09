Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's reconciliation has warmed the hearts of many. The couple got trolled as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their daughter Ziana. But today, they made a formal announcement that they have decided to stay together. The couple said they have a beautiful daughter and their top priority was to be good parents to the little one. Ziana is not even a year old. Fans of the couple continuously told them to put aside issues and think about the kid. They thanked fans for showering love and blessings on Ziana. Rajeev Sen's mom Subhra Sen is also with them now. Also Read - Charu Asopa hints at her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen; shares a divorce scene from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

who has never commented on their matter commented, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!!...Dugga Dugga Shona!!!" It is a known fact that Sushmita Sen loves Ziana dearly. The actress, like a true Bengali woman took the name of Goddess Durga to pray for the happiness and well-being of her brother and the young family. Fans also said that this is what everyone wanted. Charu Asopa has said that Sushmita Sen is like a friend, and they have deep conversations. Also Read - Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease; netizens praise actress for handling the situation all alone [View Reactions]

In a chat with BollywoodLife, Charu Asopa had said that Rajeev Sen is a doting papa. He said, "He does travel a lot. But when he is home, he is totally devoted to Ziana. He is a very loving papa, and even my in-laws love her like crazy." We have seen videos and pics where Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah are showering love on Ziana. She has said that Ziana's paternal grandparents too love her immensely.