has been in the news after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi made their relationship official on social media. While Sushmita has maintained her silence about her relationship status with Lalit, the former Miss Universe reunited with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl to celebrate her mother's birthday with other family members. Also Read - Charu Asopa debunks Rajeev Sen's claims of a patch-up; reveals why she sported sindoor

On Monday, Sushmita went live on Instagram, giving a glimpse to her fans into their family celebration. As she continued to interact with fans along with her mother, Rohman was seen in the background engaged in a deep conversation with Sushmita's daughters and other members. Rohman's appearance with Sushmita amid her relationship with Lalit Modi has raised many eyebrows. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Mere Angne Mein actress REACTS to dropping Sen from her profile name; says 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Rao (@bg0260)

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018. They were pretty open about their relationship and kept giving major couple goals with their never-ending PDA on social media. Both Sushmita and Rohman were seen bonding with each other's families. However, their romance was short-lived. The two parted ways last year but they continued to remain friends. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Charu Asopa pens a note for daughter Zianna; says, 'will always be there for you'

Advertisement

Recently, Lalit Modi shocked everyone when he shared cosy pictures with Sushmita on social media and called her his better half. He also said that he intends to marry her. Following his announcement, Sushmita was brutally trolled by netizens and intellectuals who labelled her as a gold digger. Sushmita shot back at the trolls and made a statement that she prefers diamonds over gold adding that she still buys her own diamonds.

Lalit, on the other hand, has been taking potshots at people for taking extra interest in his love life instead of focusing on country's burning issues like the economy, falling rupee and more.