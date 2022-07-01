Sushmita Sen reveals Mahesh Bhatt shouted she can't act in front of 40 scribes, 20 crew members: 'I told him, 'you don’t talk to me like that''

Sushmita Sen recalled an incident where Mahesh Bhatt broke her ambition by shouting in front of 40 scribes and 20 production guys that she can't act. She snapped back at him while walking off the set.