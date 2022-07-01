After winning the title of Miss Universe in 1994, made her acting debut with 's 1996 film . She was offered the role despite telling Bhatt that she can't act. She recalled an incident where Bhatt broke her ambition by shouting in front of 40 scribes and 20 production guys that she can't act. This made her very angry and she even snapped back at him while walking off the set. Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Shamita Shetty and more B-Town beauties who are 40 plus but happily single

"He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, 'I told you I can't act, why you called me for this, I don't know how to act.' He's like, 'kya leke aaye ho (what have you brought to me), playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can't act to save her life,'" Sushmita told during an interaction.

She further added, "I got very angry and started walking off the set. He tried to hold my hand and I just snapped it and told him, 'No, you don't talk to me like that.' I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, 'That's anger! Go back and give it.' And I did." Sushmita went on to give the shot and went on praise Mahesh Bhatt's skills as a director.

In May, Sushmita's elder daughter Renee hosted a get party for her mother to celebrate 28 years of her winning the Miss Universe crown. The actress was joined by her former beau Rohman Shawl and niece Ziana.