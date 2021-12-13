This morning, we all woke up with the exciting news of Harnaaz Sandhu winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. After 21 years, an Indian has won this title. In 1994, had won the title of Miss Universe and after six years (2000), had brought the crown to India. Harnaaz has become the talk of the town. Every Indian is feeling proud right now including the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Earlier, Lara Dutta had congratulated Harnaaz and had welcomed her to ‘the club’, and now, Sushmita has written a heartfelt post for the new Miss Universe. Also Read - Miss Universe 2021 Winning Moment: India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins miss universe 2021 crown | Watch video

Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind #duggadugga #waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh."

The official Twitter handle of Miss Universe had posted the video of Harnaaz being crowned and wrote, "The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE." In another video shared by them, Harnaaz says, "Chak de fatteh India, chak de fatteh." Check out both the videos below.

Earlier, Lara Dutta had tweeted, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse."

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Before winning the title, Harnaaz on her Instagram had posted a video of her visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She had captioned the post as, "Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I'm already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale!"